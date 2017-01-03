

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





An elderly woman who was struck by a vehicle in the city’s St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood has suffered life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics confirm.

The incident occurred near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade shortly before 7:30 a.m.

According to witnesses at the scene, a woman was crossing the street while walking a small, grey dog when she was struck by a 38-year-old driver of a Honda CRV, who was travelling southbound on Lower Sherbourne Street.

The 80-year-old victim was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

The dog, witnesses said, took off after the collision and is now missing.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Lower Sherbourne Street are closed between Front Street and Lake Shore Boulevard as police investigate.