

Kayla Goodfield and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An 81-year-old woman says she has “bruises all over” as a result of an attack by a 35-year-old man at an Aurora bank on Monday that was caught on surveillance camera.

In the video, the elderly woman can be seen withdrawing money from an automated teller machine Monday night while a man idles at the ATM beside her.

The incident took place at a bank located at 15252 Yonge Steet, near Wellington Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Mary Rivas told CTV News Toronto on Thursday that she had “some type of feeling” that something was going to happen that day while she was walking to the bank.

“I’m always conscious of what’s around me and I thought there’s really nobody out here (outside of the bank) so I went into the bank and before I went into the bank I looked around again,” she said.

While Rivas was taking the $480 she had withdrawn from the machine, the man lunged at the cash.

“When I went to reach for the money – having been taught modelling and taking ballet before I see this foot pointing my way – and my reaction was right away that he wasn’t turning around,” Rivas said.

The video shows the elderly women resisting the attack, prompting the suspect to shove her to the ground.

Rivas said she fractured several ribs as a result of the attack.

“I feel like a train rain over me,” she said. “(I have) big bruises up my legs, my hip, my bust, bruises all on my arms and my hand because he held me with two hands.”

After the incident, the suspect is seen running out of the bank with the woman’s cash in his hand.

Terrence Rocks, of Sudbury, is now facing one count of robbery. Police said a robbery charge relates to violent incidents where property is stolen.

Rocks made a brief appearance in court on Thursday where he was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Tuesday.