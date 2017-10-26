Elderly woman in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Newtonbrook
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 7:52PM EDT
An elderly woman has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition after a collision in Newtonbrook on Thursday night.
The incident took place in the area of Hendon and Eldora avenues at around 7:30 p.m.
Following the crash, the woman was taken to hospital by Toronto Paramedics with serious injuries.
No information on the vehicle involved in the crash has been released.
More to come…