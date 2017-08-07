

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





An elderly woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday.

Emergency officials were called to the area of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East around 7:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say the victim is believed to be in her 70’s.

Following the collision, the elderly woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but police say she was conscious and breathingwhen they arrived.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene. No charges, if any, have been laid.

Police are investigating the area.