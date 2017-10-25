

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An elderly man has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Newmarket this morning.

Police say collision occurred on Bristol Road, near Doris Crescent, at around 8:20 a.m.

Initially police said the man sustained serious injuries in the crash, but they later indicated that his injuries to life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

A portion of Bristol Road has been closed while emergency crews tend to the scene.