Elderly man struck, critically injured by vehicle in Newmarket
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 11:53AM EDT
An elderly man has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Newmarket this morning.
Police say collision occurred on Bristol Road, near Doris Crescent, at around 8:20 a.m.
Initially police said the man sustained serious injuries in the crash, but they later indicated that his injuries to life-threatening.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
A portion of Bristol Road has been closed while emergency crews tend to the scene.