

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who disappeared in North York over the weekend has been found alive.

Domingos Martins was reported missing on July 28 after he failed to return home from a short walk near Toronto’s Pelmo Park Public School.

Toronto police say he was found on Wendell Avenue, near Highway 401 and Black Creek Drive, earlier today.

According to paramedics, Martins was conscious and breathing when they arrived on scene but has been transported to local hospital in serious condition.

The search became increasingly desperate Tuesday when his distraught family offered a $5,000 reward for any information that led to his whereabouts.

Toronto police recruited members of their mounted unit, marine unit, K-9 unit and emergency task force to aid in the search, which lasted well into Tuesday night.

At the time, the family said they believe Martins lost his way during a walk and “went in a totally different direction.”

They said he requires medication twice a day and would have gone several days without it since leaving home.

Police say surveillance camera footage helped officers track down the missing elderly man along with hundreds of volunteers who searched the vicinity where he was last seen.

"We are very, very happy about what has transpired here," Supt. Ron Taverner told CP24 Wednesday.

"I can’t say enough about the officers that were involved in the investigative piece, the search piece... The family was unbelievable."

Samantha Martins, the elderly man's daughter-in-law, told CP24 that the family is "very relieved" that he's been found.

"I believe he wandered up from Gary (Avenue) and then onward down to Wendell," she said. " It would be a very, very long walk for him."

She said that Martins was found stuck between a fence and a bush by a private investigator.

"They found him on one of the cameras and they saw him go into (that area) and not come out. That's how they ended up searching the area," she said.

Brother-in-law Jack Da Silva said the family and large group of volunteers were resilient in their search Tuesday night and are thrilled their hopes came true.

“He’s a charismatic person. He loves to joke around, he loves his walks. We were all devastated when heh took off, it was very unexpected,” Da Silva said.

“The family… We’re very tight. We were going 22 hours every day trying to find him and we never gave up. We knew we were going to find him”