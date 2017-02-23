

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An elderly man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after driving into the wall of a grocery store in Thornhill.

York Regional Police responded to the call on Thursday at around 10:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the vehicle went into a wall of the Sobeys located near Bathurst Street and Rutherford Road.

Const. Laura Nicolle told CP24 that the driver was transported to hospital without vital signs.

She said they are unaware of the circumstances surrounding the collision, but it is possible that he suffered some sort of medical episode while driving.

There were no other passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.