

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





An 86-year-old man who was injured in a collision in the city’s west end last month died in hospital Thursday.

Police said that on Jan. 25 shortly before 3 p.m., the man was driving a Toyota RAV4 travelling south on Weston Road when it entered the intersection at Finch Avenue West and became involved in a multi-vehicle crash.

The man was rushed to hospital where he remained until he passed away on Feb. 16.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).