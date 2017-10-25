

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 76-year-old homeowner who was temporarily trapped when his Hamilton home exploded and collapsed on Tuesday afternoon has now been charged with arson.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a blind elderly man was in the basement of his two-storey home on Gibson Avenue when the structure abruptly collapsed.

Firefighters and emergency services raced to the scene and freed the man from the wreckage a short time later.

It wasn’t immediately clear how severely the man was injured, but a family friend confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that he is in hospital and will “make a full recovery.”

The impact of the blast affected a number of neighbouring homes and sent debris flying onto nearby properties.

The decimated home’s roof ended up on the property’s front lawn.

One area resident told CTV News Toronto that she heard a “big bang” that “rattled windows” and other nearby homes.

Another witness said they witnessed a white cloud emerge from the property.

On Wednesday, following an investigation conducted in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshal, Hamilton Police say the collapse was caused by an explosion of natural gas.

A suspect identified as Murdoch Campbell has since been charged with arson.

Blind man’s service dog rescued hours later

A service dog belonging to the blind owner of a home that exploded on Tuesday was safely pulled from the wreckage by firefighters hours after the blast.

The black Labrador Retriever, named “Flannel,” was trapped under the debris long after his owner was saved.

Firefighters worked into the evening trying to free the pooch while anxious family members stood nearby and tried to coax the dog out of the debris.

Eventually, the shaken dog emerged from the rubble and was met with cheers.

“To be able to get his dog out last night, out of the rubble, that was a big relief to him as well,” Ken Price, a friend of the homeowner, said.

“He was worried about his dog… that’s his lifeline.”

Ontario Fire Marshal investigator Chris Stege, who helped pull Flannel to safety, said the dog escaped unscathed but was “just a little scared.”

The dog was taken to a local animal hospital to be checked over before being turned to family.

“I’m a big animal lover and a dog love myself, so it was stressful for me because I wanted to make sure he got out uninjured,” Stege said.

Gas and electricity services have also been turned off in the immediate area for the time being.

“Obviously public safety is the number one, so once the safety is ensured for the public on the street, then we’re going to get the hydro and gas back on,” Stege said.

Gibson Street remains closed to traffic while the debris is cleared.