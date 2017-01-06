

Web Staff, CTV Toronto





Peel Regional Police say an elderly male pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver near the Port Credit area of Mississauga on Friday night.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Lakeshore Road West and Broadview Avenue sometime after 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find the deceased victim.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours to allow for cleanup and an investigation.