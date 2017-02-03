

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Eight people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a jail in Hamilton Friday evening.

The multiple-alarm fire started on the first floor of the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre on Barton Street at around 6 p.m., Hamilton Fire said.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke when they arrived on scene, but were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Hamilton Paramedic Service said one person sustained, serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, while seven others were in serious condition.

The patients included three correctional officers and five inmates, according to a ministry spokesperson.

The building was evacuated, but prisoners and staff have since been allowed to return inside.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

In a statement, Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson Andrew Morrison

said that the ministry is also investigating.

“The ministry is investigating the circumstances of a fire at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre,” Morrison said. “Correctional staff acted quickly to contain the fire and ensure the safety of inmates.”

Morrison said the ministry could not provide further information about injuries “as it would involve personal health information.”

He said other inmates affected by the fire have been moved to other areas of the prison “to ensure their safety and security.”