

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Eight people from the Kitchener-Waterloo area are facing charges and one other man is sought after a home in a residential area of Vaughan was shot at twice over the past three months.

York Regional Police say that on June 12 at about 1:15 a.m., officers were called to a home on Mellings Drive in the area of Weston and Rutherford roads for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find several bullet holes in the front door of the home.

On Aug. 7, police returned to the same home to find several bullet holes in the house’s garage door.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

After an investigation, York Regional Police contacted police in Peel and Waterloo regions and executed a number of search warrants in Kitchener, Waterloo and Mississauga.

As a result, eight people were arrested and charged.

Four men, identified as Aldain Beckford, 32, of Kitchener, James Agyeman, 32, of Kitchener, Obinna Uyaelumuo, 31, of Waterloo and Carson Heide, 19, of Kitchener face a number of charges including reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and careless use of a firearm.

Four other individuals face drug possession charges.

A ninth suspect, identified as Evan Bradley Allan, 21, of Kitchener is still being sought. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police say he is urged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.