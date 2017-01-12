Featured
Eight charged in alleged kidnapping in London that left one dead
LONDON, Ont. -- Police in London, Ont., say eight people are facing a total of 41 charges in an alleged kidnapping last week that left a 24-year-old man dead.
They say Matthew Perry of London died in hospital after being found in medical distress on Jan. 6.
Investigators say Perry died of injuries sustained in a fall from a height, while the other alleged kidnapping victim was not injured.
Allan Baptiste, 47, David George, 37, and William Tombs, 41, all of London, face charges that include manslaughter, forcible confinement and assault.
Police say they've applied for a warrant for Tombs, who has not been arrested.
Clayton More, 34, Tabitha Williams, 35, Amanda Onstad, 28, Justin Christensen, 28, and Bradley Smith, 35, all of London, are charged with forcible confinement, assault, and kidnapping.
