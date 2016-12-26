Featured
Early morning freezing rain snarls traffic in parts of GTA
Vehicles cruise on Route 219 near a near frozen lake, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in West Valley, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 6:20AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 26, 2016 10:14AM EST
Freezing rain fell throughout the northern part of the GTA on Monday morning, snarling traffic in areas where roads were covered with a thin sheet of ice.
Meteorologists said the that freezing rain will transition to rain as temperatures increase dramatically later in the day.
The high temperature for Monday is now projected to be 11 C.
The OPP reported that GTA-area highways were slippery at 6 a.m. Monday morning and warned motorists to drive according to conditions.
The TTC said Monday that several of its bus routes in the north and west parts of the city were holding in place due to icy road conditions.
In Brampton, a crash closed all lanes of Highway 410 southbound at Highway 7/Queen Street East.
On Finch Avenue West, icy conditions forced the closure of the roadway between Dufferin and Bathurst streets.
Environment Canada ended its freezing rain warning for Toronto, Halton, Mississauga and Brampton at 10 a.m.
