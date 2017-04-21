

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





The entire Don Valley Parkway will be closed this weekend due to spring maintenance.

The busy highway will be shut down between the Gardiner Expressway and Highway 401 from 11 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

During the closure, crews will be resurfacing more than 14 kilometres of roadway, cleaning out and repairing about 600 catch basins and repairing about 850 metres of guardrail, among other activities.

The city says that it will implement timing changes on traffic signals to expedite the flow of traffic on nearby routes during the closure.

Delays, however, are expected.

“Motorists who would normally use the Don Valley Parkway should allow extra time to get to and from their destinations during the closure,” the city says in a news release.

Transit closures

The closure of the DVP isn’t the only thing that may make getting around the city difficult this weekend.

There will be no weekend service on the Scarborough RT due to planned track work and GO Transit will be replacing its Barrie train service with buses due to construction at Maple GO Station.

Service on GO Transit’s Lakeshore East line will also be reduced to hourly as of 8 p.m. Friday to accommodate construction at Guildwood GO Station. Regular service will resume Monday morning.

“We will get you home but you have to plan ahead so you know what to expect,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 on Friday morning. “With the DVP closed, transit is still your best option.”