Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 6:35AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 20, 2017 10:28AM EDT
The northbound and southbound Don Valley Parkway ramps to the Bayview/Bloor ramp have reopened following a two-vehicle collision this morning.
Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 at the scene that five people were hospitalized following the collision and while investigators are currently waiting for an update on their conditions, their injuries appear to be minor.
"We’ve had a two-vehicle rollover. The one vehicle, as you can see, is demolished," Const. Stibbe said Thursday.
Police also confirmed that the driver of one of the vehicles involved has been arrested for an alcohol-related offence.
"Anyone trying to get down the Don Valley Parkway... Richmond is backed up extremely heavily as is the Lake Shore off-ramp to the Don Roadway," Stibbe warned motorists.
"So as you can imagine getting to the downtown core is going to be heavily delayed."
The area reopened to traffic at around 10 a.m.
