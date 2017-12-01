

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Durham Region will provide more information today about a series of violent armed carjackings in Ajax.

Since the beginning of November, police say they’ve received at least seven reports from drivers who claim they were ambushed by multiple suspects and either forced out of their vehicle or instructed to drive to a bank and hand over their own money.

In one case, a 17-year-old girl told police she was ambushed outside her home near Westney and Rossland roads by two armed suspects who forced her to drive them to a bank machine where they withdrew money using her bank card.

While the descriptions of the suspects vary slightly in each case, police said recently that they believe the acts were committed by the same two males.

On Tuesday, police announced that they had arrested a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man after a taxi driver reported being robbed near Ajax Downs Casino.

At the time, investigators said the two men are suspected of being behind the seven other carjackings that occurred this month but did not announce any charges.

Durham Police Chief Paul Martin and Ajax Mayor Steve Parish are expected to be on hand for the news conference, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Ajax Town Hall.