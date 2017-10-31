

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have arrested 16 youths and one adult in connection with a months-long long investigation into an Oshawa-based group known as the Gold Crown Gang

Durham police say that members of its property crime unit launched an investigation into the group in July.

Police say that the investigation, dubbed Project Rockaway, was ordered following the review of a number of violent offences in the Oshawa area, including a stabbing at G.L. Roberts High School that resulted in an attempted murder charge being laid against a youth.

The 17 individuals taken into custody as part of Project Rockaway are believed to be responsible for more than 20 incidents of violence since July, police say.

Police add that most of the incidents came in the form of robberies and assaults.

The suspects are facing a combined 56 charges.

In addition to the suspects charged in connection with the violent offences, police say that the Project Rockaway team also investigated a number of property crimes in the Oshawa area.

Police say that 13 suspects were arrested as a result of that investigation and a number of stolen items were recovered, including 16 bicycles, a dirt bike, and a large quantity of tools and ammunition.