

Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





Drivers in the GTA are facing some slippery road conditions after several centimetres of snow fell on the region.

Toronto police said Friday evening that they have seen a higher number of collisions due to the weather and urged people to use caution on the roads. Ontario Provincial Police also said they had seen a number of collisions and urged people to slow down on major highways.

“Most of the problems we’re having are with drivers just going too fast for the wet roads, losing control and hitting a wall or sliding off an on-ramp,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24.

Transit riders also faced some challenges Friday, with a number of TTC and GO bus routes cancelled or delayed due to the snowfall.

The slippery driving conditions arrived as the GTA sat under a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The agency said an Alberta Clipper could dump up to 10 centimetres of snow on the region.

“Tricky winter driving conditions are expected as untreated roads will become snow covered and slippery,” the special weather statement read. “Low visibility from occasional blowing snow is possible in exposed areas. Hence, motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.”

The statement ended at around 9:30 p.m.

The snow started at around 1 p.m. and continued all through the evening rush hour, lengthening commute times for many drivers. As of 8 p.m., local snowfall amounts of between four and seven centimetres were reported around town, though Environment Canada has yet to issue any official totals.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said full winter operations are underway and urged people to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

“Given the forecast for today we are recommending that anyone travelling to the airport checks their flight status before they leave home to make sure everything is going as planned,” spokesperson Natalie Moncur told CP24 on Friday morning.

Environment Canada is warning that there is a potential for freezing drizzle after the snowfall stops at around midnight.

The expected daytime high for today is – 4 C. However that temperature is expected to pick up Saturday, with a high of around 4 C predicted.

However the city is likely to see more precipitation over the weekend.

“By Sunday, another light accumulating snowfall is expected which will start in the morning and last into the late afternoon,” CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter said. “Temperatures will be a little higher than today which may create wet snow with big flakes and limit the snow in the GTA to about 5 centimetres, with higher amounts to the north.

“Across the northern shores of Lake Erie and into Niagara, it may fall primarily as rain with ice pellets trying to mix in.”