Driver strikes four people in Scarborough parking lot following fight
An ambulance is shown on scene after as many as four people were struck by a vehicle in a Scarborough parking lot. (Kayla Williams)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 11:33AM EDT
Four people were struck by a vehicle in a Scarborough parking lot early Saturday morning following some sort of fight.
Officers were originally called to the parking lot outside of AllStar Wings & Ribs near McCowan and Ellesmere roads at around 3 a.m.
Witnesses tell CP24 that they saw someone get into a vehicle following the physical altercation and intentionally strike four people before fleeing the scene.
Paramedics say the victims all sustained non-life threatening injuries.
