

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Four people were struck by a vehicle in a Scarborough parking lot early Saturday morning following some sort of fight.

Officers were originally called to the parking lot outside of AllStar Wings & Ribs near McCowan and Ellesmere roads at around 3 a.m.

Witnesses tell CP24 that they saw someone get into a vehicle following the physical altercation and intentionally strike four people before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics say the victims all sustained non-life threatening injuries.