

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A car was fully submerged in water after a driver made a wrong turn in the area of Ashbridge's Bay on Monday night.

According to emergency officials, the woman thought she was driving onto the Lakeshore Boulevard ramp at the time of the incident.

Her car ended up in the water but all occupants of the vehicle were able to escape safely.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Emergency crews are working to get the vehicle out of the water.