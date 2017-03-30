Featured
Driver located after fleeing scene of Vaughan collision: police
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 4:41PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 30, 2017 6:03PM EDT
York Regional Police have located a driver who fled on foot after a three-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Thursday.
Police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 4 p.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, police said that one of the drivers involved in the collision had fled the scene on foot. However, police were able to locate the driver shortly after.
Officers said they are dealing with minor injuries.
Dufferin Street is closed at Major Mackenzie Drive to accommodate the police investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Two of 3 victims in Caledonia crash were heading home from laser tag
- ‘They fought right where we’ll be standing’: Students head to 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge
- Heartfelt letter meant more than highest bid on Oakville home
- Elderly woman dies in hospital after Richmond Hill collision
- Indigenous girls basketball team visits Toronto for tournament