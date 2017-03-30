

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





York Regional Police have located a driver who fled on foot after a three-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Thursday.

Police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that one of the drivers involved in the collision had fled the scene on foot. However, police were able to locate the driver shortly after.

Officers said they are dealing with minor injuries.

Dufferin Street is closed at Major Mackenzie Drive to accommodate the police investigation.