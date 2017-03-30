Featured
Driver flees on foot after three-vehicle crash in Vaughan: police
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 4:41PM EDT
York Regional Police say one driver has fled on foot after a three-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Thursday.
Police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 4 p.m.
It is not clear whether any injuries were sustained during this collision.
Dufferin Street is closed at Major Mackenzie Drive to accommodate the police investigation.
