

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead after a minivan collided head-on with a dump truck just west of Schomberg this morning.

It happened on Highway 9 between 11th and 12th Concession sometime before 11:30 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver of the van was initially trapped inside the vehicle and had to extricated.

The driver suffered critical injuries in the crash, prompting emergency crews to call in Ornge Air Ambulance.

He was airlifted to hospital but has since died of his injuries.

The driver of the dump truck sustained “much less serious” injuries,” Schmidt said, and will also be treated in hospital.

Highway 9 has been closed in both directions between 11 and 12th Concession so police can investigate.

“It could take several hours before we have the highway reopened and detours will be in place,” Schmidt said in a Periscope. “Our collision reconstruction team is attending there as well,” he said. They are being led by the Aurora OPP detachment.”