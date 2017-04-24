Driver crashes into Dovercourt Park house, strikes gas line
A home in Toronto's Dovercourt Park neighbourhood has been evacuated after a driver crashed into the residence and hit a gas line. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
A house in Toronto’s Dovercourt Park neighbourhood was evacuated early this morning after a driver crashed into the residence and hit a gas line.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Delaware Avenue, near Dupont Street.
Toronto Fire Services District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 Monday that Enbridge was notified and the gas leak has now been capped.
The affected residence was briefly evacuated and people in nearby homes were asked to shelter in place.
A TTC bus was supplied to shelter some residents in the area.
No injuries were reported.
It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the house.
