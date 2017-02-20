

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old man had his license suspended and is facing stunt driving charges after police said a vehicle was going more than 200 kilometres an hour.

A 2015 Acura was driving north on Victoria Park Avenue, near McNicoll Avenue, just after 2:15 a.m. Monday, police said.

An officer who was on patrol used a speed-measuring device and registered the vehicle travelling at 203 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

A Toronto man was arrested and charged with stunt driving, speeding and racing a motor vehicle. His license was suspended and his car impounded for seven days as is the protocol with a stunt driving charge.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in Markham on March 29.