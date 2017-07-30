

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police say a driver was charged with impaired driving after striking an officer in Parkdale on Sunday night.

Police say the officer was on foot in the area of King Street and Close Avenue just after 11 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver then fled the scene.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Part of the intersection was closed and police said they found the driver and the vehicle a short distance away.

The driver was charged with impaired driving.