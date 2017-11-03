

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have charged the driver of a pickup truck involved in a chain reaction crash that killed a man in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood last month.

Thirty-nine-year-old David Delos Santos was riding his bicycle on King Street West when a pickup truck attempted to turn onto the road from Cowan Avenue and was struck by a westbound TTC streetcar.

The impact of the crash caused the pickup truck to spin into Santos’s path.

He died on scene.

The victim’s family told CTV News Toronto that Santos had just dropped his young daughter off at school when he was killed.

Santos was an immigrant from the Philippines who had only been in Canada for two years.

His sister-in-law described him as a “good husband” and “a family man.”

On Friday, Toronto police announced that they had laid charges against the pickup driver involved in the collision.

The 26-year-old driver has since been charged with two offenses under the Highway Traffic Act –careless driving and starting from a stopped position not in safety.

He is due in court on Dec. 14.