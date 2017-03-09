Featured
Driver charged in Bloor West Village crash that killed passenger
Police investigate a fatal wrong-way crash on Bloor Street West Tuesday March 7, 2017.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 1:26PM EST
A 31-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a fatal crash in the city’s Bloor West Village.
On Tuesday, a man was driving a Nissan Altima the wrong way in a passing lane of Bloor Street West, approaching Kennedy Park Road, when he collided with a Kia Rio heading east.
The impact of the crash threw the Kia into a third vehicle being driving by an 84-year-old man.
A passenger in the Nissan, identified as a 38-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but did not survive.
No one else involved in the crash reported being injured.
Toronto police say the driver of the Nissan, identified as Ajax-resident John Coakley, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.
He made an appearance in court at Old City Hall yesterday.
