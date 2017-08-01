Driver charged after pedestrian killed, another injured on Sherbourne
One man was killed and a second seriously hurt after a vehicle jumped a curb on Sherbourne Street on July 31, 2017. (Jorge Costa/CTV News Toronto)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 10:00AM EDT
A 25-year-old driver is facing charges in connection with a downtown Toronto crash that killed a 73-year-old pedestrian and seriously injured another.
Toronto police say that a man was driving a black Honda CR-Z south on Sherbourne Street Monday morning when he allegedly left the roadway, mounted a sidewalk and fatally struck a 73-year-old man.
From there, police say the driver continued down the sidewalk for a distance where he struck a 49-year-old man.
The vehicle came to a stop on Sherbourne Street just south of Dundas Street East.
The second man suffered only minor injuries.
A suspect identified as Jonathan Power was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and driving without a license.
He is due in a Toronto courtroom sometime today.