

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old driver is facing charges in connection with a downtown Toronto crash that killed a 73-year-old pedestrian and seriously injured another.

Toronto police say that a man was driving a black Honda CR-Z south on Sherbourne Street Monday morning when he allegedly left the roadway, mounted a sidewalk and fatally struck a 73-year-old man.

From there, police say the driver continued down the sidewalk for a distance where he struck a 49-year-old man.

The vehicle came to a stop on Sherbourne Street just south of Dundas Street East.

The second man suffered only minor injuries.

A suspect identified as Jonathan Power was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and driving without a license.

He is due in a Toronto courtroom sometime today.