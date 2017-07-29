

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male driver is in critical condition and two teenage girls were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Hamilton overnight, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

It happened in the area of Highway 6 near Concession 6 in Flamborough at around 12:30 a.m.

The male driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was rushed to hospital in critical condition. The driver’s two 15-year-old female passengers were also injured and one of the two girls sustained seriously injuries.

The highway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call the Burlington OPP detachment.