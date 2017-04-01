

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Three people, including two police officers, have been sent to hospital following a collision in the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue West.

Toronto police said they responded to a call for a two-vehicle collision at around 11:15 a.m.

One of the vehicles involved was a marked Toronto police cruiser.

According to Toronto Paramedics, the officers were responding to a call when they were hit.

The two officers involved in the collision have been transported to local hospital. As well, the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital. All three people are being treated for minor injuries.

Keele Street was closed northbound from Finch Avenue West to Murray Ross Parkway to allow for an investigation.