

Paul Johnston, CTV Toronto





One man is in hospital following a drive-by shooting in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area shortly before 7 p.m.

At the scene, officers located a man, believed to be in his 30s. Paramedics described the victim’s injuries as serious.

According to police, the man was walking on Driftwood Court when he was struck twice by gunfire coming from a black sport utility vehicle.

It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired at the victim.

No suspect information has been provided by police.

Officers continue to investigate.