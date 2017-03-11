

The Canadian Press





Toronto hip hop star Drake will release a new project next weekend.

The musician posted a promotional video on Instagram Saturday that said "More Life" is set to arrive on March 18.

"More Life" is expected to be geared toward streaming services and take the form of a playlist rather than a traditional album.

There has been speculation Drake may treat it more like a compilation in which he appears on some tracks, but leaves space to showcase other artists, including ones on his label, OVO.

Originally Drake hinted "More Life" would arrive in December, but the date was bumped as he put the finishing touches on the project while playing shows in Europe.