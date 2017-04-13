

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Drake’s King Street visions have one less believer – the Toronto rapper’s restaurant Fring’s has had its licence temporarily suspended.

According to an Instagram photo posted to the restaurant’s account, the celebrity hot-spot was closed from April 6 to April 12 for “renovations.”

But a suspension notice visibly posted to the restaurant’s front window by the province’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission says otherwise.

The reasons for the closure include “exceeding lawful capacity of premises,” “failing to post licence” and “promoting immoderate consumption.”

On its website, Fring’s says it will reopen sometime today.

The highly anticipated partnership between Drake and star chef Sursur Lee opened in October 2015 to lukewarm reviews. The restaurant, which focuses on comfort food with an Asian twist, has welcomed celebrity guests such as Rihanna, Serena Williams and Jaden Smith, among others.