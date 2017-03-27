

Rachael D'Amore , CTV Toronto





Tenants of a building in East York woke up this morning to find dozens of vehicles in the parking lot had been vandalized overnight.

On Monday, as many as 50 vehicles parked at 75 Eastdale Avenue near Lumsden Avenue were broken into.

A CTV News Toronto reporter who attended the parking garage said it appears that most of the damaged vehicles had their rear side windows smashed.

From there, the thief was able gain access to the vehicles and snatch GPS units and other items.

In one case, the thief completely tore the glovebox out of a car.

“It’s a tough morning,” one motorist, who did not provide his name, said. “Monday morning is usually busy but this is a disaster morning.”

Another motorist said her sunglasses were stolen but “that’s it.”

Many residents told CTV News Toronto that they don’t leave their valuables in their vehicles after a string of recent thefts in the area.

Toronto police are at the scene and investigating.

The property management company that runs the garage have not responded to a request for comment.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Scott Lightfoot.