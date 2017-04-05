

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Residents of an east-end apartment complex woke up this morning to find their vehicles broken into and vandalized.

On Wednesday, police say 17 car owners reported damage to their vehicles parked in an underground garage at 4000 Lawrence Avenue East, though reports from the scene indicate it could be upwards of 40.

Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu says it’s possible some victims haven’t yet realized their vehicles have been damaged yet.

Photos from the scene show broken windows and shattered glass spread across the pavement.

Many of the victims reported missing sunglasses, identification cards and other valuables.

Rahu Kathiravelu, a tenant of the building, said his son’s passport and social insurance card were swiped from his vehicle overnight.

“He left it there last night. I told him to go down and pick it up but he said he’d do it tomorrow morning. But it’s too late, it’s gone. Now we have to report it to police,” he said.

Toronto police confirmed a similar rash of vehicle break-ins occurred yesterday – between Sunday night and Monday morning – at the neighbouring building of 4010 Lawrence Avenue East.

At least six cars were broken into and robbed under similar circumstances, police say.

One resident expressed concerns that tenants weren’t made aware of the robberies at the building next door and should have been.

“Nobody said anything to us. There was no security, nothing,” one resident, who did not provide her name, said. “There are no security cameras, the door doesn’t work properly… Anybody can come in and out as they choose.”

Some residents say the incident speaks to a larger issue of security at the building.

“People have to speak out about this security. We are paying more money to keep my car inside. I assume that, inside the basement, my car would be more secure than the outside,” Bazlur Bhuiyan said.

“In 4010, the building behind here, the same thing happens and we never get notified. We never get anything from management.”

Police spent the afternoon investigating the underground garage.

They say they’re looking for one suspect who they believe is linked to a series of break-ins of vehicles in parking garages.

Last week, as many as 50 vehicles parked at a building near Eastdale Avenue and Goodwood Park Crescent in East York were vandalized. Tenants reported missing GPS units, cash and other items. The buildings are approximately 13 kilometres away from each other.