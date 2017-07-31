Downtown shooting sends one person to hospital
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 11:39PM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital following a shooting in the downtown core, Toronto police say.
Police responded to calls for gunfire at around 11 p.m. on Monday night in the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street.
The victim was taken to hospital by emergency run after the incident but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.
No information on any possible suspects has been provided.