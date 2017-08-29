

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Former city councillor Doug Ford says he will announce that he’s either running for mayor or MPP at Ford Fest next month.

Ford, who lost to Mayor John Tory in 2014, made the declaration to Newstalk1010 on Tuesday morning.

He’s expected to make the announcement on Sept. 8 at Ford Fest, which will be held at his mother's home in Etobicoke.

Back in June, Ford revealed that he was assembling an “exploratory team” to look into a potential mayoral run in 2018 but never confirmed whether he would in fact run.

Ford told Newstalk1010 that Tory has “broken promises” about keeping taxes low and that he could provide a “whole list” of promises broken by Premier Kathleen Wynne.

He went on to praise PC Leader Patrick Brown as a “great leader” and one of the “hardest workers” he’s ever met.

The brother of former Toronto mayor, the late Rob Ford, Doug Ford also served councillor for Ward 2 Etobicoke North from 2010 to 2014.

Since leaving local politics, Ford has skirted around the idea of seeking the leadership of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party.

He has also been vocal in recent months about considering running against Tory in October 2018.

A Forum Research poll conducted in June 2017 indicated that Ford has the capacity to take on Tory’s popularity numbers, citing the would-be opponents as “virtually tied.”

Of 1,035 residents polled, 40 per cent of those who consider themselves decided or leaving would support Tory in 2018 while 38 per cent would support Ford.

Twenty-two per cent said they would opt to vote for another candidate entirely.

Speaking to reporters at a transit announcement Tuesday, Tory said he will remain unconcerned with the next election until that time rolls around.

“The media loves this kind of colourful story. I think Mr. Ford has a lot of questions to answer about some of the TTC cuts -- dramatic cuts that were made to the TTC -- under his administration, on his watch. There have been reports written, subsequent days leaving office, that called into question some of the activities he engaged in when he was on the council,” he said.

“This is all a part of the cut and thrust of politics but I’m not going to concern myself with it until the campaign time comes. In the meantime, I have a job to do leading the council, leading the city, attracting jobs, keeping taxes low, getting transit built and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

The poll is considered accurate within 3 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

More to come...