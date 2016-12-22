

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A Woodbridge mother has received an outpouring of support after her purse containing Christmas money and priceless memories was stolen.

Brandi Reil was shopping at a No Frills in Woodbridge Sunday when someone grabbed her purse from her shopping cart and fled the store. The little brown purse was carrying $580 Reil needed to buy presents for her three children as well as a USB stick filled with irreplaceable family photographs.

After reporting the incident to police, Reil said she went home and told her kids what happened.

“My son said, ‘I’m so sad somebody took your purse mommy.’ He actually thinks Santa’s not coming,” Reil said Thursday through tears. “I said to him, ‘No, Santa is going to come. Don’t worry.’”

Reil’s story had a powerful impact on CTV News Toronto viewers, many of which stepped up with offers to help make her holiday brighter.

One generous viewer, Pat Maloney, offered to donate $600 in cash to Reil on behalf of his sporting equipment company, Sports Unlimited.

The daycare where Reil works also decided to lend a hand, pooling together a bag of cash and a few gifts for her children.

Maloney said Reil’s story ‘tore at his heartstrings’ and knew he had to help.

“It’s not so much (about) Brandi," he said, "it’s her three children.”

On Thursday, Maloney walked into Reil’s workplace and surprised her with the donation.

“I went to the bank so you don’t have to again,” Maloney said as he handed an envelope of cash to a tearful Reil.

“Enjoy. Get your Christmas shopping done.”

Reil said the generosity has “restored her faith in the community.”

“It’s wonderful, really wonderful. This has really made me believe that there are so many good people out there that really want to help,” she said.

“I’ve always done that myself. There have been times I’ve had it rough, I’ve had to go to the food bank and go get Christmas hampers. When I got myself out of that, every year, that’s what I do… I give back. It’s nice to see now that something was taken from me, that other people are willing to give back.”

Reil has a 5-year-old son with disabilities and a husband who is away in Nigeria for work. She said she never expected her story to reach so many people, let alone inspire such widespread kindness.

“I thought maybe somebody said, ‘Oh we found your purse.’ I wasn’t expecting them to help me personally,” she said. “It was so nice to see these people reach out… they don’t even know me.”

York Regional Police are searching for a suspect described as a a female who is around 35 to 40 years old and a medium build. She stands approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-eight and was wearing distinctive clothing, including a black winter jacket with fur around the hood and tall, lace-up boots with fur around them as well.

Police urge anyone who thinks they see someone fitting the description, to call them immediately.

As for Reil, she says she is still hoping someone returns her camera and USB stick of photos but most of all, she says she can’t wait to tell her son that Santa is definitely coming this year.