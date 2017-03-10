Featured
Dog found starved to death near abandoned Windsor building
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 1:01PM EST
WINDSOR, Ont. -- A southern Ontario humane society is trying to find out who starved a dog to death and is offering a $500 reward for information leading to charges against the abuser.
The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society says the body of the dog was found near an abandoned building in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday.
The humane society says a necropsy indicated that the dog had been there for some time, although a specific time frame is difficult to determine.
Veterinary findings indicate that the dog was starved to death over a period of many weeks and likely died in another location.
The dog was an unneutered male, medium sized, pit-bull type dog, about four years old and was wearing a choke chain collar.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Windsor-Essex County Humane Society cruelty investigators.
