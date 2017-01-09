

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Firefighters are warning pet owners about the dangers of playing on ice after a dog fell through thin ice near a Toronto dog park and drowned.

Toronto Fire Services responded to a call for a dog trapped underneath ice in the West Don River, behind Sunnybrook Hospital, Monday morning.

Capt. Brian Marshall told CTV News Toronto that the large dog walked onto an area of the creek where there was no ice and fell through. He said the dog was swept underneath a thicker piece of ice by the current and could not be saved.

Marshall said the incident should act as a warning to others who take their pets to the area or any area where open water has frozen over.

“If you’re going to bring your dog down here, make sure they’re on a leash and be careful. Same thing as what you do for yourself,” he said.

“Don’t trust the ice, it’s thin right now and anywhere there is moving current, the ice is much thinner and unpredictable.”

Dog owners taking their own pets for a walk in the same area Monday told CTV News Toronto that they’re shocked by the news.

“That’s scary. When you walk the trails… I’m always cautious of that. You’ve got to be careful,” Jessica Richardson said.

“I’m careful (but) he’s a swimmer, you know? So he goes in but not in this weather,” another dog owner, who did not provide his name, said. “He doesn’t get down too close but he’s been caught in the current a few times but he can swim his way out.”

An extreme cold weather alert previously in place for the City of Toronto was lifted earlier Monday following a weekend of bitterly cold temperatures.

Things are expected to gradually warm up with a high of -3 C today and 2 C Tuesday.

Marshall said the pet owner and bystanders made the right move by not going in after the dog and instead calling for help.

"Call 9-1-1. Don't go after your dog," Marshall said. "You don't know the depth of the water and you may have the same outcome that your dog may have."