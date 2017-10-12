

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto-area doctor is facing criminal charges after he was accused of paying to have sex with an underage escort at Toronto General Hospital.

Police were led to the accused while investigating the trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

The girl told police that she met a man who responded to an advertisement on backpage.com. They met in December of 2016 and had unprotected sex.

In the months following, the girl told police that she was paid by the man to have unprotected sex at different hotels in Toronto.

On one particular occasion, police say the man requested that the girl visit him at his office in Toronto General Hospital where he had sex with her.

After each encounter, the girl said the man either prescribed her birth control or injected her with the medication.

A suspect identified as 32-year-old Ernest Chiu was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his residence.

Chiu, a doctor who specializes in nephology (kidney health), is associated with St. Michael’s Hospital, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto Rehab and Sinai Health System.

He has since been charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 and sexual assault.

None of the charges have been proven in court.