

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Displaced residents of a downtown Toronto Community Housing Corp. building that caught fire on Thursday will have to wait at least another day before returning home.

The fire broke out inside a fourth-floor apartment at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday evening at George and Gerrard streets. One person was pronounced dead and four others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Following the blaze, more than 60 residents have been displaced from their home.

Mayor John Tory visited a community centre being used as an emergency shelter on Friday. There he said the hope was to have people who live in the first three floors back in their homes by the end of the day.

However, that was not the case.

A spokesperson for Toronto Community Housing Corp. told CP24 that residents will not be able to return to the building on Saturday, either.

“Due to some unforeseen issues with repairs at the site, we will not be in a position to move tenants back into the building today,” Sara Goldvine said.

Goldvine said technicians are continuing to work at the site, prioritizing electrical repairs so that the tenants are able to move back in as soon as possible.

As well, TCHC said that all displaced tenants have been offered accommodations, including hotel rooms and meals.

The identity of the one person killed in the fire has not been confirmed by police. But, other tenants described the victim as an elderly man who recently returned back home after being in the hospital.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.