Police in Toronto are treating the discovery of a man’s body at a Rexdale apartment as the city’s 46th homicide of the year.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a building on Arbordell Road near Kipling Avenue for reports of “unknown trouble.”

There, they discovered the body of 42-year-old Toronto-resident Abdinasir Hussein.

Police believe some sort of altercation took place at the apartment prior to their arrival.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday but police did not provide any other information about the nature of the man’s death.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have spotted “anything out of the ordinary” in the area between Tuesday at 5 p.m., and Wednesday at 10 a.m.