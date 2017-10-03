

Paul Bliss, CTV News Toronto





The NDP are speaking out against a plan to bring U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos to Ontario.

Devos, who was seen as a controversial pick for the role, has been criticized for her views on social issues. Today, at Queen’s Park, the NDP declared she is not welcome in this province because of her stand on gender equality and sexual assaults on campus.

Furthermore, Trump’s pick for education secretary has been criticized as being out of touch with the needs of publicly funded schools. Devos, a billionaire who pays for her own travel on a private jet, supports initiatives that “undermine” public schools, NDP MPP Peggy Sattler said.

“Devos is an outspoken proponent of voucher programs, that divert public dollars to private schools and undermine a strong publicly funded education system,” Sattler said.

“She rolls back rules on gender neutral washroom in schools and watered-down college policies on handling sexual assault,” she continued. “Public education advocates strongly denounce her views. The President of the Ontario Teachers Federation wants Devos to keep her backwards ideas out of Ontario.”

But the Liberals say maybe Devos can learn something up during her visit.

“If Secretary Devos wants to learn about public education there is no better place in the world to come than to Ontario to learn about public education,” said Ontario Education Minister Mitzie Hunter.

Deputy Premier Deb Matthews said she agreed with that view.

“I actually think that Secretary Devos has a lot to learn from the Ontario experience,” she said. “I welcome the opportunity to be able to educate her.”

There are two million students in Ontario, 95 per of which attend a public school.

The U.S. Consulate in Toronto is handling details of her visit this week.