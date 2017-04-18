

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police in Toronto say the death of a man found with “apparent injuries” in Leslieville on Monday is now being investigated as a homicide.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on April 17, police responded to a residence on Queen Street East near Booth Avenue for a medical call. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to Const. Victor Kwong, responding officers witnessed blood at the scene.

Kwong said investigators are still trying to determine how the man died.

He said it was only while investigators were examining the body did they determine it was in fact a homicide.

No further details were provided on what led investigators to that conclusion.

Police would not release the identity of the victim until next of kin has been notified.