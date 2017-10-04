

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A male has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in the city’s Scarborough Eglinton East neighbourhood.

It happened in a plaza located near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road shortly before 1 p.m.

Police say they’re searching for one male suspect and two female suspects, all of which reportedly had their faces covered.

Some nearby schools have been placed under hold and secure orders as a precaution while police search for the suspects.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24 via phone that officers have set up a perimeter and have called in the canine unit for assistance.

Police also tweeted that witnesses reported hearing three shots. Douglas-Cook said the victim sustained "at least" one gunshot wound.

More to come…