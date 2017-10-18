

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A cyclist killed in a crash in the Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood Wednesday morning had just dropped his young daughter off at school when he was struck by a pickup truck, a family member says.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police say a Ford pickup truck had attempted to turn onto King Street from Cowan Avenue when it was struck by an oncoming TTC streetcar.

The impact sent the pickup truck spinning “out of control” and into the path of the cyclist, Toronto police Const. Clint Stibb said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital in critical condition but he did not survive.

A family member who stopped by the scene this afternoon identified the victim as 39-year-old David Delos Santos.

The woman, who identified herself as the man’s sister-in law, told CP24 that Santos was an immigrant from the Philippines who has lived in Canada for the past two years.

“David is a very good husband, a very good family man," Jocelyn said. "He’s a very good person in general."

She said his wife and family are “totally shocked” by his death.

“The daughter doesn’t even know yet,” she said. “Life is going to change big time.”

A nearby resident told CTV News Toronto that he awoke to the sound of a "massive car accident."

“I felt it as it hit the wall that I live against,” Shane Philips said. “I ran out knowing that someone had been hurt because there was screaming. I came out to see a woman in a car screaming and then I went around the back of truck and saw a man pinned underneath, under the gas tank essentially. He was holding on for life at that point.”

Philips said he watched another man run over and hold the cyclist's head until emergency crews arrived.

"It's tough. That cyclist couldn’t have done anything," Phillips said. "He was just following the rules and was where he was supposed to be."

Stibbe said investigators are working to piece together why the crash occurred.

“We’ll be looking to see where the impact was, what the speed of the involved vehicles were, the actions of the drivers and also the actions of the cyclist because we have to determine what exactly was happening at the time,” he said.

“Right now it is too early to say for sure. We just have a basic working theory and we’ll move forward with evidence that we get from the scene.”

A portion of King Street West was closed for several hours for a police investigation. The area was reopened shortly after 1 p.m.