

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say a cyclist is dead following a collision in Mount Albert early Monday morning.

It happened on Highway 48 between Herald Road and Davis Drive shortly after midnight.

York Regional Police say a male cyclist was taken to hospital after colliding with a vehicle in the area.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.

Police say poor weather conditions were a factor in the collision.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police, who are leading the investigation.