Cyclist killed after collision in Mount Albert: police
One cyclist is dead following a crash in Mount Albert. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 5:28AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 20, 2017 5:29AM EST
Police say a cyclist is dead following a collision in Mount Albert early Monday morning.
It happened on Highway 48 between Herald Road and Davis Drive shortly after midnight.
York Regional Police say a male cyclist was taken to hospital after colliding with a vehicle in the area.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.
Police say poor weather conditions were a factor in the collision.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police, who are leading the investigation.